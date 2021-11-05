New Manhattan grand jury weighing charges tied to Trump Organization -source

The Manhattan district attorney has convened a new grand jury to weigh potential further charges in a case involving former President Donald Trump's Trump Organization, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. This second grand jury was expected to examine how the company valued its assets, the Washington Post reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The criminal case stems from the probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance in collaboration with New York state Attorney general Letitia James. A first indictment, from July, had alleged that the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, had committed tax fraud arising from a probe into Trump's business and its practices.

That indictment said the company provided perks and benefits such as rent-free apartments and leased cars to Weisselberg and other officials without proper reporting on tax returns. Both Weisselberg and the company pleaded not guilty. A Republican, Trump himself has not been charged and calls the charges politically motivated.

A spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney's office declined to comment on the second grand jury. Vance, a Democrat, will step down at the end of the year. A lawyer for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Mary Mulligan, a lawyer for Weisselberg, declined to comment.

The second grand jury could end its term without indicting anyone.

