Sudan's Burhan agrees with Blinken on accelerating formation of government -statement
Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan agreed in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday on the need to accelerate the formation of a government, his office said.
"The two parties agreed on the need to maintain the path of the democratic transition, the need to complete the structures of the transitional government and to speed up the formation of the government," Burhan's office said after the call.
