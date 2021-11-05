Tiffin bomb recovered in Punjab's Ferozepore, three held
Punjab Police arrested three people in connection with the recovery of tiffin bomb in Ferozepur on Thursday.
Punjab Police arrested three people in connection with the recovery of tiffin bomb in Ferozepur on Thursday. On the eve of Diwali, Police recovered tiffin bomb which was kept concealed in agriculture field at village Ali Ke in Ferozepore district.
Punjab Police arrested the accused and his two associates who provided shelter and logistical support. The investigation is underway. (ANI)
