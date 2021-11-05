Left Menu

Tiffin bomb recovered in Punjab's Ferozepore, three held

Punjab Police arrested three people in connection with the recovery of tiffin bomb in Ferozepur on Thursday.

ANI | Ferozepore (Punjab) | Updated: 05-11-2021 04:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 04:02 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Police arrested three people in connection with the recovery of tiffin bomb in Ferozepur on Thursday. On the eve of Diwali, Police recovered tiffin bomb which was kept concealed in agriculture field at village Ali Ke in Ferozepore district.

Punjab Police arrested the accused and his two associates who provided shelter and logistical support. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

