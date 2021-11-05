Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Calls for ceasefire in Ethiopia grow amid deepening conflict

African and Western nations called for an immediate ceasefire in Ethiopia on Thursday after Tigrayan forces from the country's North said they made advances towards the capital this week. The U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, arrived in Addis Ababa to press for a halt to military operations and a start to ceasefire talks.

U.S. judge sets Jan 4 for Prince Andrew to seek dismissal of sex abuse civil lawsuit

A U.S. judge on Thursday scheduled a Jan. 4, 2022 hearing where lawyers for Britain's Prince Andrew are expected to argue for a dismissal of Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was under 18. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan issued the scheduling order one day after saying he expected https://www.reuters.com/world/us-judge-targets-late-2022-civil-trial-prince-andrew-sex-abuse-case-2021-11-03 Giuffre's civil case to go to trial between September and December 2022, provided it is not settled or dismissed.

Lithuania starts building first European wall to ward off migrants from Belarus

Lithuania has built the first stretches of a steel wall on its border with Belarus since migrants from the Middle East and other areas began entering from Belarus this year. The European Union accuses Belarus of deliberately encouraging the migrants to enter EU states Poland, Lithuania and Latvia via Belarusian territory as a way of putting pressure on the bloc.

Two suspected gang members killed in beach shooting near Cancun resort in Mexico

Two suspected drug gang members were shot dead on a beachfront near the Mexican resort of Cancun on Thursday, authorities said, in an apparent gangland slaying a couple of weeks after two tourists were killed in crossfire at another beach. The attorney general's office in the state of Quintana Roo said warring gangsters faced off on a beach in Bahia Petempich, Puerto Morelos, and two were killed, a few hours after reports of a shooting began circulating on social media.

France leaves door open for IAEA action on Iran

France said on Thursday it could still act with its partners against Iran at an upcoming meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board after Tehran said it would return to nuclear talks with world powers at the end of November. Western powers scrapped plans in September for a resolution criticising Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency after Tehran agreed to prolong monitoring of some nuclear activities and invited IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran for talks on key outstanding issues.

Migrants injured after clashes with National Guard troops in southern Mexico

Dozens of migrants traveling north to Mexico City clashed with the National Guard in the southern state of Chiapas on Thursday, near to where a Cuban national was killed on Sunday by the militarized police force. The group of mostly Central American women and children resumed their journey on Monday in the Pijijiapan municipality of Chiapas, after fatigue and illnesses among some members prompted a two day break.

U.S. Republicans want billions for Taiwan military aid to counter China

U.S. Republican lawmakers introduced legislation on Thursday seeking to provide $2 billion per year and other assistance to bolster's Taiwan's defenses as it faces rising pressure from China. The legislation, reviewed by Reuters, would authorize $2 billion a year in Foreign Military Financing - U.S. grants and loans that enable countries to purchase weapons and defense equipment produced in the United States - through 2032 for the self-ruled island.

Exclusive-U.N. official says Sudan deal under discussion, needed in 'days not weeks'

The U.N. special envoy for Sudan said talks had yielded the outline of a potential deal on a return to power-sharing, including restoration of the ousted premier, but it had to be agreed in "days not weeks" before both sides' positions harden. The United Nations has been coordinating efforts to find a way out of the country's crisis following a coup by the military https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/what-is-happening-sudan-2021-10-25 on Oct. 25 in which top civilian politicians were detained and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was placed under house arrest.

Portugal heads to polls on Jan. 30, political stability fades

Portugal will head to the polls on Jan. 30 for a snap election called by the country's president on Thursday, a week after parliament threw out the minority Socialist government's 2022 budget bill, ending six years of relative political stability. "In moments like this there is always a solution in democracy, without drama or fears ... to give the word back to the people," President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said in a televised address. "It is the only way to allow the Portuguese ... to decide what they want for the coming years.

Factbox-Parties and leaders contesting Portugal's snap election

Portugal will hold a snap general election on Jan. 30 Following are snapshots of the main parties and leaders contesting the vote:

