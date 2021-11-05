Boeing shareholders agree to settle 737 MAX board oversight suit - WSJ

Current and former directors of Boeing Co have agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit that claimed the U.S. plane maker's board failed to properly oversee safety matters related to the 737 MAX, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/boeing-shareholders-reach-settlement-in-737-max-board-oversight-suit-11636076012?mod=latest_headlines late Thursday.

The current and former directors' insurance companies will pay about $225 million, the report added.

Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment after business hours.

