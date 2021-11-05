Left Menu

Aaron Feuerstein dies at 95, paid idled workers after fire

Reuters | Boston | Updated: 05-11-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 08:44 IST
Aaron Feuerstein dies at 95, paid idled workers after fire
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Boston-area mill owner Aaron Feuerstein, who gained fame for paying workers idled after a fire in 1995, has died at the age of 95, his son Daniel Feuerstein said on Thursday.

Feuerstein gained national fame for continuing to pay 1,400 workers displaced from the Malden Mills factory in Lawrence, Mass., known for its Polartec fleece fabric. He died of complications after a fall at home last week, his son said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021