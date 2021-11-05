Left Menu

Youth held for raping minor girl

A youth has been arrested on charges of repeatedly raping a minor girl from Nelyady Hosamajalu in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

A youth has been arrested on charges of repeatedly raping a minor girl from Nelyady Hosamajalu in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

Police sources said the accused, identified as Naufal from the same area, is an autorickshaw driver by profession. He had befriended the school student in 2018 and after securing her mobile number used to visit her house when others were away. It has been alleged that he took videos of his intimate moments with the girl and used it to threaten the girl often to develop a physical relationship with her.

A complaint was lodged with the police after the girl informed her parents. The accused has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the sources said.

