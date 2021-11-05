Left Menu

India reports 12,729 fresh cases, 221 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reported 12,729 fresh COVID-19 cases and 221 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 10:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
India reported 12,729 fresh COVID-19 cases and 221 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. India's active caseload stands at 1,48,922. With 12,165 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,37,24,959.

Meanwhile, the total death toll has reached 4,59,873. As per the ministry, 1,07,70,46,116 COVID-19 vaccination has been done so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

