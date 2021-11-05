Left Menu

Israeli parliament approves 2022 budget

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-11-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 10:43 IST
  • Israel

Israel's parliament approved a 2022 national budget on Friday by a vote of 59 to 56, giving a greater measure of fiscal stability to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's cross-partisan coalition government.

The $146 billion spending package was ratified after the Knesset passed on Thursday a 2021 budget ahead of a deadline which, if unmet, could have triggered a snap election.

