Israeli parliament approves 2022 budget
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-11-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 10:43 IST
Israel's parliament approved a 2022 national budget on Friday by a vote of 59 to 56, giving a greater measure of fiscal stability to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's cross-partisan coalition government.
The $146 billion spending package was ratified after the Knesset passed on Thursday a 2021 budget ahead of a deadline which, if unmet, could have triggered a snap election.
