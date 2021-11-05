Mumbai Fire Brigade receives only 33 calls on Diwali night

Mumbai's Fire Service Department has received a total of 103 distress calls in the last 4 days, said Mumbai Fire Brigade on Friday, adding that only 33 calls were received on the night of Diwali. "A total of 103 fire calls have been received in the last 4 days. Only 33 calls were received on Diwali night, specifically related to firecracker bursting," said the Mumbai Fire Brigade

Earlier, the Fire Department informed that distress calls were received from areas including Marol, Sahar Road in Andheri and Kurar village in Malad. Meanwhile, Delhi's Fire Service Departmenttotal received 152 calls for reporting fire were in the national capital on the occasion of Diwali, which is 25 per cent less compared to last year, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services on Friday. (ANI)

