Road accident in Haryana, five killed
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-11-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Five people were killed when their car rammed into a tree near Shahabad in Kurukshetra district, police said on Friday.
The accident took place on Thursday night.
The deceased hailed from nearby areas, Shahabad police station SHO, Inspector Prem Singh, said over the phone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement