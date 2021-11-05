Left Menu

Road accident in Haryana, five killed

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-11-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 11:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed when their car rammed into a tree near Shahabad in Kurukshetra district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night.

The deceased hailed from nearby areas, Shahabad police station SHO, Inspector Prem Singh, said over the phone.

