5 workers killed in shoe factory fire in Dhaka

At least five workers died after a fire swept through a show factory in Old Dhaka on Friday.

The workers at the factory in Old Dhaka's Showari Ghat died from suffocation, firefighters said, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The bodies were recovered from the ground floor of the multi-storey building. They were then sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, Chawkbazar police Officer-in-Charge Md Abdul Qaiyum said.

Eight units of the Fire Service rushed to the spot around 1:15 am and doused the fire around 3 am, the report added.

The fire created huge smoke leading to the suffocation of the workers. Fire officials say the factory authorities kept some drums filled with chemicals abruptly on the ground floor.

The number of people working in the factory at the time of fire could not be known immediately, it said.

