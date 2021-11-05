Left Menu

Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan appears before NCB to mark his weekly presence

As per one of the bail conditions set by the high court, Aryan Khan reached the NCB office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 12.15 pm, they said.The 23-year-old son of the Bollywood superstar was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 13:01 IST
Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan appears before NCB to mark his weekly presence
Aryan Khan appering before NCB on Friday. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here to mark his weekly presence before the anti-drug agency in connection with the cruise ship drugs case, sources said. This was Aryan Khan's first appearance at the NCB office after his release from the Arthur Road prison on October 30 following the bail granted by the Bombay High Court. As per one of the bail conditions set by the high court, Aryan Khan reached the NCB office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 12.15 pm, they said.

The 23-year-old son of the Bollywood superstar was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The central agency had booked him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, and conspiracy and abetment. He was granted bail by the high court on October 28. However, he could not be released from prison till October 30 as documents related to his release did not reach jail authorities in time. Last Friday, the high court had made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan and his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, stipulating their release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

In the five-page order, the high court said the trio will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and will have to attend the NCB office each Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021