China says it will hold supporters of Taiwan's independence criminally responsible for life

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-11-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 13:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China says it will make people who support Taiwan independence criminally liable for life, a spokeswoman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Friday.

China has drawn up a list of people who are "stubbornly pro-Taiwan independence", according to a "question and answer" issued by the office.

China will enforce punishment on the people on the list, by not letting them enter the mainland and China's Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau, and forbidding them from benefiting monetarily from the mainland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

