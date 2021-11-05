China says it will hold supporters of Taiwan's independence criminally responsible for life
China says it will make people who support Taiwan independence criminally liable for life, a spokeswoman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Friday.
China has drawn up a list of people who are "stubbornly pro-Taiwan independence", according to a "question and answer" issued by the office.
China will enforce punishment on the people on the list, by not letting them enter the mainland and China's Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau, and forbidding them from benefiting monetarily from the mainland.
