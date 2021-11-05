Left Menu

Digvijay Singh demands Centre to reduce excise duty on fuel prices to 2014 level

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Friday demanded that the Central government should further cut the excise duty on fuel to what it was during the Congress regime in 2014, adding that the move will bring the prices further down by Rs 18.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 14:12 IST
Digvijay Singh demands Centre to reduce excise duty on fuel prices to 2014 level
Congress leader Digvijay Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Friday demanded that the Central government should further cut the excise duty on fuel to what it was during the Congress regime in 2014, adding that the move will bring the prices further down by Rs 18. He further took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he would reduce the fuel prices to what it was back in 2014 after losing elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"If Modi ji really wants to give relief to the people by reducing the prices of petrol and diesel, then he should reduce the Central Excise Duty as it was during the Congress regime in 2014. Petrol Rs 18 and diesel Rs 18 per litre will be further reduced. Maybe if he loses the elections in UP, then Modi ji will reduce the rate as it was in 2014," Singh said in a tweet. In a relief to consumers, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel.

Amid record-high fuel prices, this is the first cut in central excise duties in over three years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021