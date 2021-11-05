Left Menu

Father beats teenage girl to death in UP village

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 05-11-2021 14:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old girl here in a village died allegedly after being beaten by her father for stealing Rs 1000, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Bhawanigarh village in Jamo area on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Mishra said Jainuddin, the girl's father, earlier told police that her daughter had died after falling from bike when he was taking her to a hospital for treatment.

But in its investigation, police found Jainuddin had beaten his daughter on Thursday night for allegedly stealing Rs 1000 and that the girl succumbed to those injuries. The body of the victim has been sent for the postmortem and a probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

