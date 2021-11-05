Left Menu

Two dead, one injured in firecrackers explosion

The pit was covered with stones and soil.However, the firecrackers did not go off immediately and when they were trying to blow air, it exploded suddenly, leading to the death of two persons on the spot.

Updated: 05-11-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 14:39 IST
Two persons were killed and another injured in an explosion of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations here, police said on Friday.

The three, working at an idol-making unit, dug a pit, stuffed firecrackers inside and lit it on Thursday night, they said. The pit was covered with stones and soil.

However, the firecrackers did not go off immediately and when they were trying to blow air, it exploded suddenly, leading to the death of two persons on the spot. One person who suffered serious injuries was admitted to a hospital, they said.

A case of suspicious death under Section 174 of CrPC was registered on a complaint made by a colleague of the victims, police added.

