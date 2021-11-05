Left Menu

Bomb recovery: Amarinder Singh hopes Punjab govt will take threat seriously

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 15:01 IST
Bomb recovery: Amarinder Singh hopes Punjab govt will take threat seriously
Amrinder Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two days after an explosive-filled tiffin box was found in the fields along the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district, former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday hoped the Punjab government will come out of ''denial mode'' and take this threat seriously.

The Punjab Police had said it had recovered the bomb in Ali Ke village on Wednesday following interrogation of three people.

In a tweet, Singh said, "Hope@PunjabGovt India, HM (Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa) Punjab in particular, will come out of denial mode and take this threat seriously''.

"With multiple consignments being sent regularly from across the border, extra vigil and a detailed action plan must be formed to combat the challenge,'' he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who also holds the Home department portfolio, in an apparent reference to Singh's earlier remarks about security threat to Punjab from Pakistan, had warned against "alarmist narrative" by "certain people having vested interests about peace and security in Punjab".

Randhawa had then said, "It will create an unnecessary sense of fear and insecurity among the people". Tiffin bombs have also been recovered in Amritsar Rural, Kapurthala, Fazilka, and Tarn Taran in the past few months.

The Punjab Police had earlier foiled a major terror attack attempt ahead of Independence Day after recovering a tiffin box filled with an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar.

Police had then said that the bomb could have been delivered on the Indian side through a drone from Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021