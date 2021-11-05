Dutch Supreme Court: Overturns $50 billion award for former Yukos shareholders

The Dutch Supreme Court on Friday overturned a $50 billion arbitration award Russia was ordered to pay former shareholders of now defunct oil producer Yukos and returned the case to a lower appeals court in the Netherlands.

"Today the Supreme Court quashed the appeal court’s final judgement as well as the court’s preceding judgement," a statement said. "The case has been referred to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal for renewed judgement..."

