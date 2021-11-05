Dutch Supreme Court: Overturns $50 billion award for former Yukos shareholders
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-11-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 15:10 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
The Dutch Supreme Court on Friday overturned a $50 billion arbitration award Russia was ordered to pay former shareholders of now defunct oil producer Yukos and returned the case to a lower appeals court in the Netherlands.
"Today the Supreme Court quashed the appeal court’s final judgement as well as the court’s preceding judgement," a statement said. "The case has been referred to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal for renewed judgement..."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Supreme Court
Advertisement