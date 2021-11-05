Beedi-smoking puffs out woman's life

Erode (TN), Nov 5 (PTI): In a freak incident, a beedi-smoking woman (75) was charred to death as a spark from the deadly-stick burned her saree she was wearing near Gobichettipalayam in the district, police said on Friday. The daily wage earner, who was a habitual smoker, used to smoke beedi often. On Thursday evening, she was standing in front of her house and smoking. A spark from the beedi fell on her saree, which caught fire and engulfed her. She was taken to a hospital where she died the same night, the police said, adding a case was registered and an investigaton begun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)