Terrorists manage to flee after brief gunfight with security forces in Srinagar
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-11-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 16:08 IST
A brief gunfight took place between terrorists and security forces near a hospital here on Friday but the militants managed to flee, police said.
The incident took place near SKIMS Hospital in Bemina area of the city on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.
''There was a brief firefight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence,'' Srinagar Police wrote on its Twitter handle.
