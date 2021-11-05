SUV rams into bike, kills 3 in UP's Sultanpur

Three people were killed when the bike they were riding was hit by a big car near Kalan crossing in Akhand Nagar area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night at about 10 pm when Rohit Yadav (18), Atul Rajbhar (19), and Aslam (20) were going somewhere on a bike and were run over by an SUV, Akhand Nagar SHO Krishna Mohan Singh said.

While Rohit died on the spot, the other two were rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed during treatment, he said.

A probe is on in the matter, he added.

