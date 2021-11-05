Soldier injured in mine blast in J-K's Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-11-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 16:22 IST
A soldier was injured in a mine blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, official sources said on Friday.
The incident occurred in the border area of Kerni in the district on Thursday evening, they said.
The injured soldier has been hospitalized, the sources said.
Further details are awaited.
