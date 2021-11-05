Left Menu

Mexico announces its biggest seizure of pure fentanyl

Mexico said Thursday it has made the biggest seizure of pure fentanyl in its history, after five suspected drug traffickers were arrested at a lab along with 260 pounds 118 kilograms of the synthetic opioid.Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, and only a tiny amount is needed to make counterfeit oxycodone pills.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 05-11-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 16:34 IST
Mexico announces its biggest seizure of pure fentanyl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico said Thursday it has made the biggest seizure of pure fentanyl in its history after five suspected drug traffickers were arrested at a lab along with 260 pounds (118 kilograms) of the synthetic opioid.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, and only a tiny amount is needed to make counterfeit oxycodone pills. The Mexican army said the lab busted on Oct. 28 in the northern city of Culiacan probably made about 70 million of the blue fentanyl pills every month for the Sinaloa cartel.

"This seizure of pure fentanyl is considered the largest in history," the Defense Department said in a statement.

The lab and the warehouses used to store precursor chemicals used to make fentanyl stretched over five buildings. Most of the chemicals are imported from abroad, usually China or India.

The suspected ringleader of the operation and four of his accomplices have been ordered held pending trial.

Known as "Mexican oxy," the counterfeit pills are so poorly manufactured that some contain almost no fentanyl, while others contain a lethal dose. Opioid overdose deaths in the United States reached about 50,000 in 2019, with most of those attributable to synthetic opioids.

The Mexican army's seizure of fentanyl and methamphetamines had nose-dived in recent months before the Oct. 28 bust was announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021