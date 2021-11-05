Man killed after his bike gets hit by septic tank truck in south Delhi

A 33-year-old man was killed after a septic tank truck allegedly hit his bike on Friday morning in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said. Police received information regarding the incident at 09.44 am. One septic tanker hit a biker, who died at the spot, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh, a resident of JJ Camp in Tigri, police said. The driver of the tanker, Jitender (33), a resident of Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended at the spot. The body was sent to the mortuary at AIIMS Hospital for an autopsy.

Appropriate legal action is being taken, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Mandava Harsha Vardhan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)