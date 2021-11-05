Left Menu

10 injured in clash between two groups in UP’s Bhadohi

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 05-11-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 17:01 IST
10 injured in clash between two groups in UP’s Bhadohi
  • Country:
  • India

Ten people were on Friday injured when two factions clashed over a land dispute in Ram Ka Pura village in Gyanpur area here, police said.

The groups of Santosh Upadhyay and Sunil Upadhyay attacked each other with knives and sticks, SHO Gyanpur Vinod Kumar Yadav said.

Of the injured, seven were from Santosh Upadhyay's side while three were from Sunil Upadhyay's side, he said.

The injured were taken to the hospital where the condition of five was stated to be critical, he said.

A probe is on in the matter and police personnel have been deployed in the village, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021