German foreign ministry aware of Russian diplomat's death in Berlin
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-11-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 17:08 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's foreign ministry is said a Russian diplomat was found lying dead on the pavement outside Russia's Berlin embassy in October, confirming a report in German magazine Der Spiegel on Friday, a ministry spokesperson said.
For privacy reasons, the ministry would not give any further details about the case, the foreign ministry spokesperson told a regular government news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement