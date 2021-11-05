Another retired babu rehabilitated in AP govt

Amaravati, Nov 5 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh government has appointed retired Indian Foreign Service officer A Gitesh Sarma as its Special Officer (International Cooperation).

The government created this new post in the General Administration Department to accommodate the 1986 batch officer Sarma, who retired as Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Gitesh Sarma has now joined a growing list of retired bureaucrats who have been rehabilitated by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in many newly created posts, some of them with the rank of a Cabinet minister.

“This is in line with similar posts in several ministries of the Central government,'' a top official here said.

As Special Officer, Sarma has been entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating with embassies of all countries, supporting the AP Economic Development Board and advising different State government departments on international cooperation, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma.

