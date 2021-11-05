Left Menu

Jharkhand policemen attacked during raid against gambling, 4 injured

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 05-11-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 17:59 IST
A group of people attacked policemen injuring four of them in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district when they were chasing gamblers, an official said on Friday.

A police team went to conduct a raid at Hat Bazar near Kowali village on being informed that some people were gambling on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday night.

The gamblers ran away after seeing the police team which chased them, the official said.

Some unidentified people then started pelting the policemen with stones injuring four, including Officer-in-Charge of Kowali police station Amit Kumar Ravidas.

Havildar Om Prakash Mandal suffered serious head injuries in the attack and he was hospitalised.

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident, the official said. Many people in several states of the country play cards and gamble on the occasion of Diwali, though it is illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

