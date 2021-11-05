Left Menu

8 killed, 7 injured in 2 accidents on NH44 in AP

Another farm worker succumbed at the local hospital, police said.Police said the farm workers were going for work at Kottalapalli village.The seven injured have been rushed to the Pamidi hospital for treatment.The victims belonged to Koppalagonda village under Garladinne mandal.In another accident, two pedestrians were fatally knocked down by a speeding car on the NH44 at Midituru under Pedda Vaduguru mandal.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:05 IST
8 killed, 7 injured in 2 accidents on NH44 in AP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people, including six women, were killed and at least seven others injured in two accidents on National Highway 44 in Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

A lorry rammed into an autorickshaw, carrying 13 farm workers, on the NH44 at Pamidi early today, killing five people on the spot. Another farmworker succumbed at the local hospital, police said.

Police said the farmworkers were going for work at Kottalapalli village.

The seven injured have been rushed to the Pamidi hospital for treatment.

The victims belonged to Koppalagonda village under Garladinne Mandal.

In another accident, two pedestrians were fatally knocked down by a speeding car on the NH44 at Midituru under Pedda Vaduguru Mandal. The victims have been identified as Yakub (62) and Narayana (60).

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed deep sorrow and sadness over the road accident at Pamidi, a Raj Bhavan release here said.

The Governor has been briefed by officials about the accident that occurred when a lorry coming in the opposite direction collided with an auto carrying the laborers, killing six women and causing injuries to seven others.

He instructed the Anantapuramu district officials to provide necessary medical relief to the injured.

The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the release added.

Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu too expressed shock and grief over the accidents and fatalities. Calling the accidents painful, he asked the government to take effective steps to ensure road safety and prevent such fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021