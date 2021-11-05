Tarlochan Singh to be conferred with Padma Bhushan on Nov 9

Former President Giani Zail Singh's Press Secretary Tarlochan Singh will be conferred with India's third highest civilian award Padma Bhushan on November 9. Born on July 28, 1933, in Jhelum, now in Pakistan, Tarlochan Singh has vast administrative experience having served in various capacities in Punjab and Central governments. He completed his MA (Economics) at Punjab University, Chandigarh.

He served as Press Secretary to the President of India from 1983 to 1987. He took charge as Joint Secretary, Development, Punjab MARKFED (largest cooperative organization in Asia), in 1970 and continued there till 1977. He later took over as Joint Director, Public Relations Department, in the Punjab government from 1977-80.

After serving as Managing Director, Delhi Tourism Development Corporation from 1987-93, he also handled the responsibility as the Advisor, Tourism, Government of India for a year from 1993-94. Tarlochan Singh was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2004. He has also served as the Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (with the status of Union Cabinet Minister from 2003-06). (ANI)

