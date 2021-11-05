Left Menu

Tarlochan Singh to be conferred with Padma Bhushan on Nov 9

Former President Giani Zail Singh's Press Secretary Tarlochan Singh will be conferred with India's third highest civilian award Padma Bhushan on November 9.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:10 IST
Tarlochan Singh to be conferred with Padma Bhushan on Nov 9
Tarlochan Singh (Photo: Twitter@@HardeepSPuri). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former President Giani Zail Singh's Press Secretary Tarlochan Singh will be conferred with India's third highest civilian award Padma Bhushan on November 9. Born on July 28, 1933, in Jhelum, now in Pakistan, Tarlochan Singh has vast administrative experience having served in various capacities in Punjab and Central governments. He completed his MA (Economics) at Punjab University, Chandigarh.

He served as Press Secretary to the President of India from 1983 to 1987. He took charge as Joint Secretary, Development, Punjab MARKFED (largest cooperative organization in Asia), in 1970 and continued there till 1977. He later took over as Joint Director, Public Relations Department, in the Punjab government from 1977-80.

After serving as Managing Director, Delhi Tourism Development Corporation from 1987-93, he also handled the responsibility as the Advisor, Tourism, Government of India for a year from 1993-94. Tarlochan Singh was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2004. He has also served as the Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (with the status of Union Cabinet Minister from 2003-06). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021