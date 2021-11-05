Left Menu

UP: Angered over children fighting during cricket match, senior citizen throws acid on women

One of the womans children was playing in the match.The victims were identified as Rani Singh 39 and her daughter Lakshmi Singh 17 along with Shoba Singh 70.Singh said a case has been registered in this connection and investigation has started.

PTI | Banda(Up) | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:21 IST
UP: Angered over children fighting during cricket match, senior citizen throws acid on women
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old man allegedly threw acid on two women and a teenage girl as he got enraged over children getting into a fight during a cricket match in the neighbourhood in Kailashpuri area here on Friday, police said.

All three injured persons were admitted to hospital and are out of danger, Circle Officer (City) Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

The accused, Ashutosh Tripathi alias Gulli, was annoyed at the children getting into disputes during the cricket match being played on the street outside his house, Singh said. Some of Tripathi's family members were playing in the match.

As the fight escalated, Tripathi brought an acid bottle kept in his house and threw it on his neighbours sitting outside their home, the CO said. One of the woman's children was playing in the match.

The victims were identified as Rani Singh (39) and her daughter Lakshmi Singh (17) along with Shoba Singh (70).

Singh said a case has been registered in this connection and investigation has started. A search was on for the accused, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021