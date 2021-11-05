Maha: Three held with mephedrone worth over Rs 21 lakh in Mira Road

Three persons were arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone (MD) worth over Rs 21 lakh in Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. A patrolling team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell intercepted a man near an eatery late on Thursday night and recovered 5 gm of the contraband from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) MBVV Dr Mahesh Patil said. The accused Farhad Kamru Jaman Biswas (19), a resident of Kashimira, informed the police that he had received the narcotic substance from one Arbaz Nissar Khan, who had in turn procured it from Akil Ahmed Sayeed Ahmed Ansari (22), a supplier, the official said. The police apprehended the other two accused and seized 271 gm of mephedrone from their home, he said, adding the seized contraband has been valued at Rs 21.68 lakh.

An offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the trio with the Mira Road police station, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)