Left Menu

Narcotics seized, 6 arrested

Warangal Telangana, Nov 5 PTI Two persons were arrested here on Friday for allegedly selling narcotics and four others held for consuming the drugs, police said. The drugs - 1.5 gm of cocaine, 15 gm of ganja, 15 LSD Lysergic Acid Diethylamide papers, 36 MDMA Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine tablets and oil extracted from ganja - and six cellphones, all worth Rs 3.16 lakh, were seized from the accused, the police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:43 IST
Narcotics seized, 6 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Warangal (Telangana), Nov 5 (PTI): Two persons were arrested here on Friday for allegedly selling narcotics and four others held for consuming the drugs, police said. The drugs - 1.5 gm of cocaine, 15 gm of ganja, 15 LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) papers, 36 MDMA (Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine) tablets and oil extracted from ganja - and six cellphones, all worth Rs 3.16 lakh, were seized from the accused, the police said. According to Dr Tharun Joshi, the Warangal Police Commissioner, the arrested were Shiva Rohan (24), studying engineering, and Kashi Rao, a private employee residing at Madhapur, Hyderabad. They, along the four others, were caught from a lodge after a raid, the police said. The accused confessed to sourcing the drugs from Nigerians in Goa, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021