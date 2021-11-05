Left Menu

Swedish police arrest man suspected of plotting "devastation"

"One person has been arrested on suspicion of preparing for devastation endangering the public," police said. "The security police have for some time been working with intelligence in the case which is suspected to have links to violent right-wing extremism." The man is due to appear before judges on Saturday.

Swedish security police have detained a man suspected of plotting "devastation endangering the public" in a case linked to violent right-wing extremism. The man, who had previously been arrested in absentia, is suspected of preparing the crime between August 2020 and this month, prosecutors said.

