2 bodies found under mysterious circumstances in Arnia area of Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:50 IST
Two bodies were recovered under suspicious circumstances in Arnia border belt of Jammu district on Friday, sources said.

One injured person was found lying next to them.

Some people heard gunshots and rushed to the spot near Kothe Chak village in Arnia-Salaihad belt and saw two bodies in a pool of blood and another injured person besides them, they said.

The village sarpanch informed police, who rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Besides, seized sharp-edged weapons, hockey sticks, a uniform, empty cartridges along with an SUV were also seized, they said.

Police is probing the case and preliminary investigation has pointed to a murder in a gang rivalry or some old enmity, they said.

According to reports, the two men who were found dead had come to the spot in the vehicle and clashed with another group over some verbal dual.

This resulted in firing in which two of the three persons were killed and the other member sustained injuries.

Police has launched a manhunt to trace the accused.

