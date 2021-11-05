T20 WORLD CUP SCOREBOARD: New Zealand vs Namibia

Namibia: Stephan Baard b Santner 21 Michael van Lingenb Neesham25 Gerhard Erasmus c Conway b Ish Sodhi 3 Zane Green c Boult b Southee 23 David Wiese lbw b Southee 16 JJ Smit not out 9 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton c Guptill b Boult 0 Craig Williams c Glenn Phillips b Boult 0 Ruben Trumpelmann not out 6 Extras: (LB-3, W-5) 8 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 111 Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-51, 3-55, 4-86, 5-102, 6-103, 7-105 Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-15-2, Trent Boult 4-0-20-2, Adam Milne 4-0-25-0, Mitchell Santner 4-0-20-1, James Neesham 1-0-6-1, Ish Sodhi 3-0-22-1.

