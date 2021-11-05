BSF nabs 5 Bangladeshi nationals crossing international border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals in three separate operations from North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal while they were crossing International Border, the force said on Friday. The BSF troops also apprehended one Indian broker for helping a Bangladeshi national to infiltrate into Indian territory.

All the five Bangladeshi nationals and the broker were apprehended on Thursday from the border under Border Outpost Hakimpur and Petrapole Integrated Check Post. Of the three Bangladeshi nationals held in one operation, two were trying to cross the border from India to Bangladesh and one was infiltrating into Indian territory from Bangladesh.

Two of them have been identified as Alamgir Mandal, 36, a resident of Satkhira in Bangladesh; Khadija Khatoon, 14, (daughter of Alamgir Mandal). Both of them were going from India to Bangladesh. However, Hussain Ali, 50, a resident of Jessore district in Bangladesh, was held for illegally entering India from Bangladesh. In another incident, the BSF troops apprehended one Bangladeshi national identified as Shakeel Hussain,17, a resident of Sariyatpur in Bangladesh. He was apprehended along with an Indian tout Sujoy Biswas, 35, a resident of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

In another incident, troops of ICP Petrapole apprehended one Bangladeshi national who infiltrated into India from Bangladesh. The apprehended person has been identified as Shamim Morol (21). During preliminary questioning, the apprehended persons said that they were all trying to cross the duty point and they were apprehended by the BSF.

All the apprehended persons along with the seized items were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action. (ANI)

