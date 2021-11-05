Anti-government alliance in Ethiopia does not have support on the ground, says Ethiopian attorney general
Ethiopian Attorney General Gedion Temothewos said on Friday that groups forming a new anti-government alliance do not have a support base on the ground, dismissing the alliance as a "publicity stunt."
Temothewos and Ethiopian government spokesperson Billene Seyoum spoke to reporters on Friday and pushed back on what they called "media sensationalism" surrounding the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.
Nine groups who say they are fighting against the government were set to sign an agreement in Washington on Friday to form the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces, according to a statement.
