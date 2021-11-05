Left Menu

Anti-government alliance in Ethiopia does not have support on the ground, says Ethiopian attorney general

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 19:11 IST
Anti-government alliance in Ethiopia does not have support on the ground, says Ethiopian attorney general
  • Country:
  • United States

Ethiopian Attorney General Gedion Temothewos said on Friday that groups forming a new anti-government alliance do not have a support base on the ground, dismissing the alliance as a "publicity stunt."

Temothewos and Ethiopian government spokesperson Billene Seyoum spoke to reporters on Friday and pushed back on what they called "media sensationalism" surrounding the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.

Nine groups who say they are fighting against the government were set to sign an agreement in Washington on Friday to form the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces, according to a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021