Arunachal Guv celebrated Diwali with army at Sino-India border

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra celebrated Diwali with the Indian Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police personnel at the line of actual control in Anjaw district bordering China on Thursday.

The governor who was posted in the western sector in the Sino-india 1962 War, complimented the troops for their devotion to duty and patriotism and for their grit and elan, a Raj Bhavan communique said here on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciates the importance of the Indian Armed Force highly, which is one of the best in the world and is taking all steps to equip it with the latest arms. He is determined to make the country self sufficient in the defence sector, Mishra said.

''It is because of the brave soldiers standing on the borders that the security of the country’s daughters is guaranteed, the honour of the sisters is upheld, ‘sindoor’ (vermilion) of the wives is protected and the safety of little boys in the laps of their mother is assured,'' the governor said. “I salute your spirit of sacrifice and nationalism,” he said.

Paying tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1962 Sino-India War, the governor said that they had ''sacrificed their today for our tomorrow''.

Mishra as a token of his appreciation contributed for the ‘Bara Khana’ for the Brigade troops at Walong. He also attended a high tea with the soldiers at Walong Garrison on the occasion.

Earlier, he laid floral tributes at the Walong War Memorial. Brig Sanjive Sokinda, the Brigade Commander of 82 Mountain Brigade, briefed the governor about the Walong Battle of 1962 and apprised him about the troops' logistic and operational preparedness, the communique added.

