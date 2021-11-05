Left Menu

UK's Frost and EU's Sefcovic to meet next week amid Brexit dispute

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 19:13 IST
Britain's Brexit minister David Frost and EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will meet next week in London, a British government spokesperson said on Friday after the pair held talks in Brussels over Northern Irish trade rules.

"(Frost) underlined that progress had been limited and that the EU’s proposals did not currently deal effectively with the fundamental difficulties in the way the (Northern Ireland) Protocol was operating," the British government spokesperson said.

"He added that, in the UK view, these gaps could still be bridged through further intensive discussions."

