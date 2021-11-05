Left Menu

Macron's ex-bodyguard handed jail sentence over May Day assaults

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-11-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • France

A former security advisor of French President Emmanuel Macron was handed a three-year jail sentence, of which two years are suspended, for roughing up May Day protesters in 2018, in what triggered the first major political crisis of Macron's mandate, French reporters in the courtroom said on Twitter.

French court also fined Alexandre Benalla 500 euros ($575). ($1 = 0.8674 euros)

