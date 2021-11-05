Macron's ex-bodyguard handed jail sentence over May Day assaults
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-11-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 19:26 IST
- Country:
- France
A former security advisor of French President Emmanuel Macron was handed a three-year jail sentence, of which two years are suspended, for roughing up May Day protesters in 2018, in what triggered the first major political crisis of Macron's mandate, French reporters in the courtroom said on Twitter.
French court also fined Alexandre Benalla 500 euros ($575). ($1 = 0.8674 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France's Macron urged polish counterpart to dialogue with the EU - Elysee
France's Macron urged Polish counterpart to dialogue with the EU - Elysee
New poll puts Zemmour in round two of French vote, behind President Macron
New poll puts Zemmour in round two of French presidential vote, behind Macron
French President Macron: due to talk later on Friday with U.S. President Biden