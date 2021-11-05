Left Menu

Hyderabad: Two held for trying to take video of woman in store's trial room

Two persons were arrested for allegedly trying to take a video of a woman when she was in the trial room of a garments store here, police said on Friday.The woman shouted and came out from the room after she noticed the video being taken with a cell phone from an adjoining trial room on Thursday evening, they said. The two were caught by those present in the store.

The woman shouted and came out from the room after she noticed the video being taken with a cell phone from an adjoining trial room on Thursday evening, they said. The two were caught by those present in the store. The family members of the woman were also present on the occasion.

Police took the accused into custody after being informed by the building management.

Police registered a case on their own on charges of voyeurism and others.

