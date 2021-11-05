Left Menu

Diplomat found dead outside Berlin embassy was Russian secret agent - Der Spiegel

German security services believe that a man found dead in a street outside the Russian Embassy in Berlin last month was an undercover agent of Russia's FSB intelligence service, Der Spiegel reported on Friday. The body of the 35-year-old man was found early on Oct. 19 by Berlin police officers guarding the building, the magazine said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 19:52 IST
Diplomat found dead outside Berlin embassy was Russian secret agent - Der Spiegel

German security services believe that a man found dead in a street outside the Russian Embassy in Berlin last month was an undercover agent of Russia's FSB intelligence service, Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

The body of the 35-year-old man was found early on Oct. 19 by Berlin police officers guarding the building, the magazine said. Quoting security sources, it said the man had fallen from an upper floor at the embassy. The officers called an ambulance, but medics were unable to resuscitate him, it added.

The embassy confirmed in a statement to Interfax news agency that a Russian diplomat had died but said it was "not commenting on this tragic event for ethical reasons". Berlin police declined to comment and directed all questions to public prosecutors, who said they could neither confirm nor deny the Der Spiegel report. The discovery of a body outside the Russian diplomatic mission had not previously been reported.

Security sources told the magazine it was unclear how the diplomat had fallen and what had caused his death. The Russian Embassy had not agreed to an autopsy, Der Spiegel said. "All formalities linked to repatriating the body of the diplomat were promptly settled with the responsible law enforcement and medical authorities of Germany in accordance with the practices in place," the embassy said in its statement to Interfax.

The man, who has not been named, was officially listed as a second secretary at the embassy, the magazine said. He was also a relative of a Russia-based senior officer of the FSB's second directorate, which deals with anti-terrorism. The embassy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Spiegel report.

A German Foreign Ministry spokesman told a regular news briefing on Friday that the German government was aware of the death of a Russian diplomat in Berlin but could not give any details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021