UK calls for ceasefire in Ethiopia conflict

Both sides in Ethiopia should agree to a ceasefire, Britain's foreign minister said on Friday, as anti-government factions try to push out Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government.

"I made clear there is no military solution and that negotiations are needed to avoid bloodshed and deliver lasting peace," Liz Truss wrote on Twitter after a telephone conversation with the country's deputy prime minister.

"Important both sides agree a ceasefire and allow aid to reach starving people."

