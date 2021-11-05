Murder convict on parole hacked to death in Odisha

A 57-year-old man, a murder convict out on parole, was hacked to death in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday, police said.

The body of Pradip Bisoyi was found lying in a pool of blood near Bauri Sukunda Chhaka on the outskirts of Berhampur, the district headquarter. Police also recovered his scooter and a sword, which was suspected to have been used to kill him, from the spot. Past enmity was suspected to be the cause of the murder of the two—time former sarpanch of Anantei gram panchayat in the district, Sub-divisional Police Officer Berhampur Bishnu Prasad Pati said.

It appears that unknown assailants attacked him while he was travelling on his scooter from his house at Gate Bazar locality in the morning to his poultry farm at Bonthapally, about 12-km from here. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

A murder case was registered at Bada Bazar police station and the police are investigating from all angles, Pati said. Senior police officers visited the spot with the forensic team and police dog squad for investigation. Bisoyi was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017 in a murder case. He was released from jail recently on parole following a court order.

