Murder or self-defense? Jury begins hearing case in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

A Georgia prosecutor told a jury on Friday that the three white men on trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery assumed the worst about the Black man when they chased and shot him as he ran through their neighborhood in February 2020. "A very wise person once said, 'Don't assume the worst of another person's intentions," Linda Dunikoski, a prosecutor from the Cobb County district attorney's office, said in her opening statement.

Gregory McMichael, 65; his son Travis McMichael, 35; and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. "All three of these defendants did everything they did based on assumptions," Dunikoski said. "They made decisions in their driveways based on those assumptions that took a young man's life, and that is why we are here."

She said the 25-year-old Arbery was going for a Sunday afternoon jog. She told the jury they would see his Nike running shoes, their tread almost entirely worn away because he was such an avid runner. The defendants have said they suspected Arbery was a burglar and were trying to make a citizen's arrest.

Their attorneys argue the men were acting within the scope of a now-defunct version of Georgia's "citizen's arrest" law, which allows people to detain someone they suspect has just committed a felony crime and is trying to flee. Arbery had entered a nearby vacant property where a house was under construction. Dunikoski told the jury that they would hear from a deposition given by the property owner in which he says nothing was taken and he believed Arbery had stopped by for a drink of water.

Spurred by the shooting, state lawmakers repealed the Civil War-era citizen's arrest law, contending it was overly broad. The defendants have been taken daily to the Glynn County Superior Court in Brunswick from a nearby jail, dressed in suits and ties. Their lawyers were due to make opening statements later in the day. Gregory McMichael's wife watched from the courtroom gallery; Arbery's parents watched from another row.

Arbery's killing in Satilla Shores, a mostly white neighborhood outside the small coastal city of Brunswick, stoked national outrage after cellphone video taken by one of the three defendants became public more than two months later. Jurors were shown a map of the road where Arbery was killed and where the McMichaels' and Bryan's homes were. The jury, made up of 11 white people and one Black person, was chosen on Wednesday after more than two weeks of jury selection.

SELF-DEFENSE Defense attorneys are also claiming self-defense.

The three men chased Arbery in pickup trucks as he ran through Satilla Shores before cornering and confronting him. Police say Travis McMichael fired a shotgun three times after Arbery grappled with the weapon and then turned to run. Bryan's video shows Arbery turning toward Travis McMichael and grabbing his shotgun in what they say was an attack.

Prosecutors are expected to show jurors Bryan's cellphone video as they seek to persuade jurors to convict the men on the most serious charges — malice murder and felony murder, which are Georgia's versions of first-degree murder. Prosecutors do not have to prove that the men set out to kill Arbery. Instead, they must show that the defendants killed Arbery with malice or while they were committing another felony, such as the aggravated assault charge the defendants also face.

It took more than two months before the first charges were filed, and only after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took the case from local police, filing charges after just 36 hours. The former district attorney in the case, Jackie Johnson, was voted out of office and later charged with violating her oath of office and obstructing law enforcement because she told police not to file charges.

The elder McMichael had worked for her as an investigator. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and told the media she did nothing wrong.

