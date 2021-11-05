U.S. DoJ investigating electric vanmaker Workhorse -WSJ

Electric van maker Workhorse Group is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/electric-van-maker-workhorse-is-being-investigated-by-the-justice-department-documents-show-11636122236?mod=latest_headlines on Friday, citing documents reviewed by the newspaper.

Workhorse was not immediately available for comment.

