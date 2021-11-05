Left Menu

CBI submits interim report on Fasal murder case to Kerala HC, rules out RSS involvement

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 20:17 IST
  • India

Kochi, Nov 5 (PTI): The CBI on Friday submitted before the Kerala High Court an interim report on the investigation into the 2006 Fasal murder case.

In July, the court ordered further investigation into the case and asked the CBI to form a special team for the probe.

The court's direction came after considering the revelation by a former RSS worker Subheesh that it was the RSS workers behind the murder.

In the report submitted today, the CBI claimed that the allegation against the RSS was not right and backed its initial probe report which indicated the involvement of CPI(M) leaders.

The CBI maintained before the court that the revelation made by Subheesh in the police custody was a forced one.

Muhammad Fasal was murdered at Thalassery on October 22, 2006 and the case was initially investigated by the State Crime Branch before it was handed over to the CBI following the direction of the High Court on a plea by the victim's widow.

The CBI had arrested eight people, including Karayi Rajan and Karayi Chandrashekharan, CPI(M) leaders. Kodi Suni, a convict in the case of the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party leader T P Chandrashekharan, was named the first accused in the Fasal murder case.

According to the CBI, the murder was masterminded by Rajan and Chandrashekharan, and executed by the others.

