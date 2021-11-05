Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed in encounter in Dantewada

A naxal carrying a reward of Rs five lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Friday, an official said.

The skirmish took place in a forest under Geedam police station area around 4 in the afternoon when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the police ran into a group of naxals, said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

After the rebels retreated, the body of Ramsu Korram, who was active as `section commander' of the Maoists' platoon no 16, was recovered, he said.

Korram was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, the SP said.

A 7.62 mm pistol, a 5-kg IED, wires and items of daily use were also recovered from the encounter site, Pallava added.

On October 31, three women Maoists had been killed in an encounter with security forces in Katekalyan area of Dantewada district.

